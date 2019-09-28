Desaro Joins Hoffman Board

Terri Desaro, a resident of Neahkahnie, has joined the board of the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita.

Original co-owner of Vino Manzanita, and current co-owner of Finnesterre, Desaro said, “I think having an art center in the community is a valuable asset; it speaks to the quality of life we desire as residents of this community.” She added, “I believe the arts play an important part in one’s personal growth, it can stimulate conversation and help understand social change, it can connect people in interesting ways.”

Desaro first became involved in the Hoffman Center in 2009. “I was asked to help with a capital campaign at that time and learned a lot about how the community felt about the center,” she said. “In the end, I convinced several of our friends and acquaintances to contribute to the idea that we needed to focus on making the facility more comfortable and inviting.”

Desaro and her husband Craig Nern are credited with initiating the Center’s Manzanita Film Series. They sponsored the first film night on Halloween 2009, showing the 1922 silent horror classic “Nosferatu.”

“I’d like to play a part in envisioning what the Hoffman Center can be and this is an exciting time to be involved,” she said. “I want to give back to my community and look forward to being involved in this little art center in our beautiful town.”

“Terri’s years of experience in our community in running several very successful businesses gives her unique insights and experience,” said board president Mary Roberts. “She has also been a very long-term supporter who has already helped to make the Hoffman what it is today. We are very much looking forward to serving with Terri.”