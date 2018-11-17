Debbie Moberly Joins Nehlaem Bay Health District Board

Debbie Moberly, a resident of Nehalem with extensive professional business experience and deep involvement in community volunteer activities, has joined the board of the Nehalem Bay Health District. Moberly was appointed recently to fill a vacancy on the five-person board that governs the health district in northern Tillamook County. The district owns and operates the Nehalem Valley Care Center and owns the building occupied by the Rinehart Clinic in Wheeler.

Moberly brings to the health district board more than thirty years of experience in senior management positions in the electronics industry as well as seven years as the director of a child advocacy agency in Tillamook County. Her experience managing the design, construction, and on-going maintenance of facilities will enhance the board’s capabilities as it continues work on a long-range strategic plan.

Moberly joins Lynda Chick and Barbara Edwardson of Nehalem, Tom Mock and Marc Johnson of Neahkahnie on the health district board.

The board’s regular meetings are typically held at 7:00 pm on the first Tuesday of every month at the district’s offices in Wheeler. More information about the district and its strategic planning process is available at: www.nehalembayhd.org