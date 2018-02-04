David McCall filed to run for Tillamook County Commissioner Position #3

February 2, 2018 – Tillamook, OR

McCall is a Bay City Councilor, Tillamook County’s Solid Waste Program Manager. McCall will focus on important local issues such as, housing, quality services, recycling and sustainability, infrastructure repair, and emergency preparedness.

“I have a wide range of experiences and I want to use my knowledge to serve Tillamook County residents. I believe we need to better integrate the traditional roles of forestry, fishing and farming with tourism. Tourism has been growing faster than the support structures needed to support it. Each of these industries has an important role to play, but we need to work together to be successful. I have proven my ability to convene diverse groups and achieve innovative results to challenging problems. As commissioner I will continue to promote transparency and collaborative efforts that benefit our community,” said McCall.

McCall has held various positions in the Democratic Party on local and state levels, as well as in Hungary. He helped organize the Tillamook Farmers Market, serving as President of the board for the past three years.

McCall has earned several awards, including:  Recycler of the Year (Association of Oregon Recyclers, 2017)  Golden Bung Awards (North American Hazardous Materials Management Association, 2016 & 2017)  Agent of Change Award (North American Hazardous Materials Management Association, 2015)  Professional Achievement Recognition (Minister for the Environment, Hungary, 2012)  Strategic Advisory Board (Junior Achievement Magyarország, 2006)  Service Recognition Award (American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary, 2004) He is a member of the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA), the North American Hazardous Materials Management Association (NAHMMA), the Association of Oregon Recyclers (AOR), and has HAZWOPER and ACS-100 certifications.

McCall and his wife Éva have been married for twenty-three years. Their daughter, Julia, is a senior at the University of Oregon majoring in Dance. McCall speaks fluent English, Hungarian, German, and enough Russian to order four cups of tea.

McCall will be holding three campaign kickoffs: the first in Rockaway Beach on February 10th, a second in Tillamook on February 11th, and a third in South County on February 18th. Several additional events are also planned to meet with residents and businesses throughout the county.

For more information on his campaign, visit VoteMcCall.org



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

