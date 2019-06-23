Dairy Parade 2019 – Photos by Don Best

Many views of the 2019 Tillamook Dairy Parade – from horses, dance groups, music, floats and more – it was “Udderly A-Moo-sing” for everyone.

An especially appreciated and surprise appearance by Senator Betsy Johnson was just one of the highlights.

Here are photos of the parade and parade-goers as Pioneer photographer “jumped on a float” – riding along the route in the Warehouse 10 “float.” Said Don, “I was shooting photos of people as they were shooting photos of me!”

Be sure to look at the crowd photos, share and tag yourself, friends and family and the Tillamook County Pioneer.

Photos by Don Best