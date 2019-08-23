D River Beach and Seal Rock State Park Beach health advisories lifted August 23

The Oregon Health Authority today, August 23rd, lifted a public health advisory for contact with marine water at D River Beach and Seal Rock State Park Beach, located in Lincoln County. The health authority issued the advisory August 20 for D River Beach and August 22 for Seal Rock State Park Beach after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters.

Results from later samples taken by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) showed lower bacteria levels. Contact with the water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk. However, officials recommend staying out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, because the water may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter.

Learn more

State officials continue to encourage other recreational activities at all Oregon beaches, suggesting only that water contact be avoided when advisories are in effect.

Since 2003 state officials have used a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant to monitor popular Oregon beaches and make timely reports to the public about elevated levels of fecal bacteria. Oregon state agencies participating in this program are OHA, DEQ and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

For more information, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website at http://www.healthoregon.org/beach or call 971-673-0440, or call the OHA toll-free information line at 877-290-6767.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)