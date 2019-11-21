Curl Bridge Replacement Project – Bridge Open to Traffic

Tillamook County Public Works contracted for construction of a new bridge to replace the existing wood bridge along Curl Road in September, 2019. The new bridge is now open to traffic without a load limit. The contractor will be onsite completing some minor work for the next few weeks.

Tillamook County would like to thank you for your patience and cooperation during this process.

Should you have questions or concerns regarding this project, please feel free to contact the Public Works Department at 503-842-3419.