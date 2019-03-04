Creation Weekend in Manzanita March 9-10

Calvary Bible Church, Manzanita is hosting its 23rd annual Creation Weekend with Russ Miller speaker. Mr. Miller is the founder of Creation, Evolution & Science Ministries.

Sessions

Saturday March 9th

8:00 AM breakfast – The Six Day Formation of the Grand Canyon.

7:00 PM – On Old Earth or A Global Flood

Sunday March 10th

8:00 & 11:00 AM– Endowed By Their Creator

10:00 AM – Noah’s Ark & Dinosaurs

6:30 PM – Seven Tribulation Events That will Change the Earth

All sessions are Free and everyone is welcome. The church is located at 560 Laneda, Manzanita.

For more information please call 503-368-5202.