Creation Weekend in Manzanita March 9-10

Abstract expressionism with Eric Sappington
Scraps of wood, house paint: rubbish to most people.But, when... Read more →
Calvary Bible Church, Manzanita is hosting its 23rd annual Creation Weekend with Russ Miller speaker. Mr. Miller is the founder of Creation, Evolution & Science Ministries.
Sessions
Saturday March 9th
8:00 AM breakfast – The Six Day Formation of the Grand Canyon.
7:00 PM – On Old Earth or A Global Flood
Sunday March 10th
8:00 & 11:00 AM– Endowed By Their Creator
10:00 AM – Noah’s Ark & Dinosaurs
6:30 PM – Seven Tribulation Events That will Change the Earth
All sessions are Free and everyone is welcome. The church is located at 560 Laneda, Manzanita.
For more information please call 503-368-5202.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer