Crave the Coast food festival set for Sept. 28 in Garibaldi on Tillamook Bay

Sample delicious foods from forty food vendors and trucks that celebrate Oregon Coast bounty

Crave the Coast, named one of the top five food festivals in a poll of readers of Sunset Magazine, returns with more food and beverage, main stage chef demos, contests and giveaways. The festival takes place under the event tent in Garibaldi on Tillamook Bay on Saturday, September 28th from 11am to 4pm.

Forty food vendors and food trucks will offer generous samples, plus offer products, beverages and meals for sale. The main stage will feature chef demos by Maylin Chavez of Olympia Oyster Bar, Jennifer Bloeser of Oregon Coast Wasabi, Donna Riani of Lincoln City Culinary Center, and Matt Freehill, the History Channel’s winning carver on “The Butcher” television show.

There will also be Guess the Grub competitions and Name that Spot, contests to see who can identify the most iconic spots on the Tillamook Coast. Prizes will be given throughout the event.

Tickets purchased prior to the event are $25 per person or two tickets for $45. Children under 12 are admitted free. Tickets will be $30 at the door.

Get tickets at https://cravethecoast.org/

Follow updates on Facebook: Crave the Coast and on Instagram: #cravethecoast2019