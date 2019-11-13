Courthouse Closure Update – Nov. 12th: Closure to continue tomorrow Nov. 13

Due to an abundance of caution, the courthouse will continue to remain closed through Wednesday, November 13. The county is reevaluating the closure on a daily basis as new information becomes available.

Property tax payments are due November 15. Citizens are encouraged to mail payments; and for every business day the County courthouse is closed, the County will extend the payment deadline by one business day.

Send property tax payments to:

Tillamook County Payment Processing

PO Box 4299

Portland OR 97208-4299

OR –

Tillamook County

Assessment and Taxation

201 Laurel Avenue

Tillamook OR 97141

For more Frequently Asked Questions – go to: https://www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/A&T/taxation/faq.htm?fbclid=IwAR1IUIB7zWDAakeF0J3sn0-PZXiDZocEnT6wBPa_ft1aFFPzuxu_mZqtJXA#MAILPAYMENT

CIRCUIT COURT:

Due to a facility issue, the Tillamook County Courthouse building is closed until further notice. Beginning on Tuesday November 12th 2019, all Circuit Court operations will be held at The Officer’s Mess Hall, The address is 6825 Officers Row, Tillamook, OR 97141. The hours of operation will be 8:00am to 5:00pm, closed from 12:00pm to 1:00pm. The main courthouse number (503-842-2596) is available during normal business hours. For updates please visit the website Courts.oregon.gov and select the Tillamook County Circuit Court page.