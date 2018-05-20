Cooking Matters Teens, a hands-on cooking class

As part of OSU’s Summer Day Camps, Tillamook County’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed) will be offering hands-on cooking classes for teens!

Students who will have completed 6th grade and up are invited to join us at the OSU Extension for four days of learning, cooking and eating healthy meals. Cooking Matters Teens utilizes the USDA’s MyPlate to encourage young people to eat healthier meals and snacks as a result of hands-on cooking experiences. Participants learn to make healthy food choices and prepare healthy meals and snacks for themselves, their families, and their friends.

Cooking Matters Teens classes will be offered at the OSU Extension office, 4506 Third St. in Tillamook, June 26th-29th. Classes begin each day at 1:00pm and conclude at 4:00pm. There is no charge for the class, but registration is limited.

Please register online at http://bit.ly/TillamookFamilyHealth. If you have questions, call Grace at (503) 842-3433. We look forward to seeing you!



If you have a disability that requires special considerations in order for you to attend this event contact the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook at 503.842.3433.