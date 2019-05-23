Conservancy to hold first-ever Concert in the Barn at Circle Creek June 15th

North Coast Land Conservancy’s summer-long 15th anniversary celebration of Circle Creek Conservation Center continues Saturday, June 15, at 2 p.m. with a concert by the North Coast Chamber Orchestra. Tickets ($15) are required and are available at NCLCtrust.org/event/concert-in-the-barn; children under 12 are admitted free. Proceeds will be shared between the conservancy and the orchestra.

The chamber orchestra is an ensemble of the North Oregon Coast Symphony. Under the direction of conductor Cory Pederson, the orchestra will perform a program of “Music on the Land” featuring works by Beethoven, Copland, Debussy, and other composers from the 18th to 20th centuries. The concert will be held in the big barn at Circle Creek Conservation Center. Chairs will be available for all ticketed audience members; bring a blanket or low chair for children.

Circle Creek Conservation Center is a 364-acre conservation property at the south end of Seaside. Two nature trails provide access to Sitka spruce wetlands and recovering floodplain at the foot of Tillamook Head. The center is open to the public daily for free, dawn to dusk, conditions permitting and unless otherwise posted. Dogs are not allowed. There are no toilets except during special events such as the concert.

To reach Circle Creek from US 101, turn west on Rippet Road 0.7 mile north of the junction of US 101 and US 26 and follow it west and north 0.5 mile to the two barns at the end of the road.

PHOTOS: A single cello leans against the open barn door at Circle Creek Conservation Center. Credit: Carolyn Propst.