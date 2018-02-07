Congressman Kurt Schrader Schedules Tillamook County Town Hall Sat. Feb. 10th at Rockaway Beach Civic Center

Congressman Kurt Schrader has rescheduled his Tillamook County Town Hall, and will be in Rockaway Beach on Saturday February 10 at 2 pm.

These meetings are a chance for constituents to talk about what’s been going on in Washington, DC and at home, and find out ways that Schrader’s office can be of service to you.

Upcoming Town Halls:

Tillamook County Town Hall – Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 2 p.m. PT

Rockaway Beach Civic Facility

276 Hwy 101 S.

Rockaway Beach, OR 97136