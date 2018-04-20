Congratulations to the New Tillamook County Master Gardeners

Fourteen members of the 2018 Oregon State University Tillamook Master Gardener Class completed their basic training course work in gardening and plant problem solving on Thursday, April 5th and were awarded Certificates of Home Horticulture.

Members of the class will continue their training by working with Certified Master Gardeners answering home horticulture questions for the general public. They will be available in the Master Gardener Office at the OSU Extension Service at 4506 Third Street on Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays from 12:30 to 4:30 P.M. The newly educated Master Gardener trainees will also be available to take your plant questions at clinics at Farmers Markets in Tillamook, Pacific City and Manzanita, working at the Master Gardener Learning Garden at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds and an assortment of projects and horticulture educational events and plant clinics.

Pictured Left to Right, front row- Sheri Bagdonas, Moira Levy, Marilyn Elkins, Marie Heimburg, Pam Mabry, Lynda McClintock. Back row- Michael Fry, Ron Vogel, Karla Allbritton, Tabitha Bettencourt, Kristy Lund, and Ron Jones. [Not pictured- Henry and Sandy Garbowski]



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

