Community welcomed to annual picnic at Circle Creek Conservation Center July 13th

Pack a picnic and join supporters of North Coast Land Conservancy at Circle Creek Conservation Center in Seaside on Saturday, July 13, for the fourth annual Summer Picnic at the Barn. Fifteen years ago the conservancy acquired this 364-acre property at the foot of Tillamook Head for public benefit and began the process of renewing the native floodplain forest here. Bring a picnic, a blanket or chairs, and a pie to share and help celebrate Circle Creek’s 15th anniversary at this favorite free summer event; all are welcome.

Events get under way at 2 p.m. with a silent auction in the barn and, at 2:30, live music and picnicking on the lawn. The ever-popular pie potluck starts at 3:30 pm. This year guided hikes on the trails will follow the picnic from 4:30 to 6 p.m. More details are posted at NCLCtrust.org/event/picnic.

Circle Creek Conservation Center is open to the public daily, dawn to dusk, conditions permitting. Please leave your dog at home; dogs are not allowed on any NCLC properties. The center is at the end of Rippet Road at the south end of Seaside. From US 101, 0.7 mile north of the junction with US 26, turn west onto Rippet Road and continue 0.5 mile to the end of the road.



North Coast Land Conservancy has been working since 1986 to conserve and connect the landscape of the Oregon Coast from the Columbia River to northern Lincoln County.

Photo: Homemade pie at the 2018 Picnic at the Barn. Credit: North Coast Land Conservancy.