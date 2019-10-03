Community welcomed to annual Mildred Davy Memorial Scholarship and Recognition Luncheon on Oct. 18

Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation would like to invite the community to join them at the 2019 Mildred Davy Memorial Scholarship and Recognition Luncheon on October 18th as they recognize the 2019/2020 Foundation scholarship recipients and honor the donors who make those scholarships possible.

The luncheon will be held Friday, October 18, at Noon at the Tillamook Church of the Nazarene. The program will include recognition of scholarship recipients and a catered lunch will be served. An RSVP is required by Oct. 4 and tickets are $15 per person; Checks can be made out to the TBCC Foundation. To RSVP please contact the foundation office at 503-842-8222 ext. 1026 or email foundation@tillamookbaycc.edu.

The event is generously sponsored by TLC Fibre Federal Credit Union, Judson Randall, and Near Space Corporation.