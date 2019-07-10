Community Raises Record Amount to Support YMCA

By Sayde Moser-Walker

For the YMCA to be successful in Tillamook County, fundraising is key. The Y must secure $200,000 in donations each year to have a sustainable operation. Two major annual components for this effort are the Support Our Y (SOY) campaign, which just concluded and the upcoming YMCA Dinner and Auction.

This year the SOY campaign raised a record $90,000 to support the Y’s effort to not turn any community member away for financial reasons.

“This was an exciting campaign, we had a lot of fun and the community shared great stories of why they decided to support the Y,” said Kaylan Sisco, the YMCA’s Executive Director. “I cannot say thank you enough to everyone who helped with this year’s campaign.”

The theme of this year’s SOY campaign was “You Belong Here” and focused on stories from individuals and groups who utilize the Y and its programs.

The YMCA Dinner and Auction will be Saturday, September 14 and has a goal of raising $100,000. Typically 300 people attend the Auction and Dinner to celebrate and support the Y. If you or your business are interested in supporting the YMCA Dinner and Auction contact Kaylan at the Y at 842-9622 or email auction@tillamookymca.org for more details.