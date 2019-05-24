Community Health Survey – We need your help!

Tillamook County Wellness Partners – Tillamook County Community Health Centers, Adventist Health, Rinehart Clinic and Tillamook Family Counseling Center are working with other healthcare providers in Tillamook County to make sure we focus on what matters to our community.

Please find the English and Spanish survey links for gathering input to inform our collaborative Community Health Needs Assessment process. This data is important for our Tillamook County Wellness coalition and the on-going evaluation of our committee approaches.

We want our community to be a healthy place to live. As a Tillamook County Wellness partner, the Tillamook County Pioneer, we want to make sure we are addressing the current needs in our local community. Please take this survey to let us know what matters to you, so we can focus on what matters most.

Please let us know about your healthcare needs by taking the quick (anonymous) survey linked below.

The survey will be open thru June 3 2019.

English survey link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/tillamook19

Spanish survey link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/tillamookspanish19