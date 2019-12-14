Community Gratitude Jars in North Tillamook County to Collect, Share Good in Our Communities

By Laura Swanson

The first one appeared on social media at the beginning of the month, and now there are currently, five in place throughout North Tillamook County — in Manzanita, they are located at Wild Grocery & Cafe, Salt & Paper, and at the North Tillamook Library branch on Laneda; in Nehalem, there is a jar at WolfMoon Bakery on 8th St.; and in Wheeler, there is a jar stationed at The Roost on Hwy. 101.

The brainchild of Adria Badagnani, she explained, “I moved to the area at the end of September this year, having first visited in 2004 while I was living in Michigan.” She continued, “I love this part of the Oregon Coast, and am grateful to call this place home. I felt inspired to do something for and with the community, and Community Gratitude Jars emerged as a way to give presence and voice to all ages of the community to share their experiences and heartfelt sentiments. Gratitude is not just a renewable resource, it’s a generative resource – one that we all have the power and ability to tap into as a circuit that keeps on giving.”

It’s easy and simple to participate: Throughout the month of December, everyone is invited to write down expressions of gratitude on the slips of paper next to the jars. There is no fee and no limit to the amount of gratitude one can share.

“At the end of the month, on December 31st, we will celebrate everything we have offered in gratitude with a sunset bonfire on the beach in Manzanita, and every contribution will be read aloud,” said Adria. “I am grateful that local businesses and organizations in the community are open to having the jars in place to collect gratitude as a precious community resource. And that is yet another contribution for the jar!”

And another contribution would our gratitude to Adria to prompt this precious collection and connection to remind us all that we have so much to be grateful for. Be sure to make a stop in Manzanita at Wild, Salt & Paper or the North Tillamook Library, in Nehalem at Wolf Moon Bakery or at The Roost in Wheeler to proclaim your gratitude.