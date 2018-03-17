Commanders Jazz Ensemble presents free concert Sunday at Tillamook High School

The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West presents the Commanders Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Tech. Sgt. Marco Munoz, in a performance at 3 p.m. Sunday at Tillamook High School’s Don Whitney Auditorium.

The Commanders Jazz Ensemble concerts feature the music of jazz legends, as well as contemporary big band leaders and composers, a tribute to the late Maj. Glenn Miller and his Army Air Corps band, and soloists and a vocalist.

This performance is free and open to the public, and no ticket is needed.