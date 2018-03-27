Come take a break with us, a spring break!

The days are getting longer. Tulips and daffodils are starting to bloom. And the kids are out for spring break. Sounds like it’s time for a trip to the Tillamook Coast!

Spring break with the family

With the kids out of school for a week, this is the perfect time to get the family out of the house and into the fresh, salty air of the Coast.

Fly a kite in Rockaway Beach

Beachcomb in Oceanside, fly a kite in Rockaway Beach, or take a special Spring Break ride on the historic Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad pulled by a historic locomotive.

Rain is what keeps the Tillamook Coast luscious and green, and it doesn’t mean your vacation to the Coast is a wash! Take the whole family on a tour of the Tillamook Cheese Factory. Spend the afternoon playing your family’s new favorite board game from Toylandia. Or catch the latest flick inside Tillamook’s historic, one-screen Coliseum Theater.

Tillamook Coliseum Movie Theater

Want an Easter egg hunt to remember? The Tillamook Coast hosts several unique hunts that are a perfect addition to your family’s spring break schedule.

The Blue Heron French Cheese Company, City or Rockaway Beach, Hidden Acres Greenhouse, and Manzanita all are hosting hunts on March 31.

Take the whole family on an Easter egg hunt this weekend!



Spring breaking from school

Need a break from all your studying?

Unwind that textbook-kinked neck on a hike through the Sitka Sedge State Natural area: Tillamook Coast’s newest park. Find peace and tranquility as you watch herons fly across the namesake Sitka Sedge grasses. Wait, when is my final exam?

And if you can’t completely pull yourself away from your studies, head over to Five Rivers Café and Coffee Roaster, order a Holstein Mocha (not kidding!) made with their house-roasted Espresso Blend, snuggle into a comfy chair, and enjoy the free Wi-Fi. Study on!



Spring break (well, a break in spring) from work

You may not get an official “spring break,” but a vacation in the springtime may be just the rejuvenation that you may need.

Coast Headlands: Pacific City’s newest resort

Treat yourself to a weekend away at the Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa. Schedule a Coastal Moisture Drench at the Spa: the mineral-rich seaweed serum will revitalize tired skin.

Staying up North? Golf your stress away at Manzanita Links. The course recently reopened after PGA Professional Matt J. Brown purchased the property. ­

Golf your troubles away

The post Come take a break with us, a spring break! appeared first on Tillamook Coast.

Source: Visit Tillamook Coast

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)