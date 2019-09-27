Columbia Pacific CCO’s Fourth Annual Opioid Summit

It’s not too late to register for Columbia Pacific CCO’s fourth annual Opioid Summit, to be held on October 14th at the Seaside Convention Center! This is for anyone touched by substance use disorder in Columbia, Clatsop, and Tillamook counties, including physicians and other clinicians, dental health professionals, EMS personnel, pharmacists, behavioral health practitioners, educators, law enforcement, members of the criminal justice system and residents. Attached is a summit flier and the agenda for the event. Scholarships are available if needed, and 6 hours CME credit are available from the American Academy of Family Physicians. Seats are limited, and you can register online at colpachealth.org/summit2019.

