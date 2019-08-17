Columbia Pacific CCO seeks proposals for Community Wellness Investment Fund grants

TILLAMOOK, Ore.— Columbia Pacific CCO seeks projects within Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties that improve the health of the community, drawing upon best practices and other innovations. The Community Wellness Investment Fund (CWIF) supports innovative, local and sustainable solutions that address health equity and social determinants of health, in one or more of the eight improvement priorities identified in the Regional Health Improvement Plan (RHIP).

“The CWIF will be used to support efforts focused on improving health and well-being, which are sustainable and aligned with the RHIP.” said Nancy Knopf, community relations manager for Columbia Pacific CCO.

“Our updated RHIP advances health and well-being and will be used in our planning process for the next five years. Within the plan, we have identified eight priority areas for improving health in the region.” Knopf continued.

The eight priority areas include:

Community resilience and trauma informed care

Access to care: primary care

Access to care: behavioral health

Access to care: oral health and dental care

Access to care: social safety net

Chronic disease prevention

Suicide prevention

Housing

Proposals can be submitted any time between July 29 and Aug. 31, 2019. Proposals will be considered on three specific levels, based on the degree of collaboration with community partners in the proposal and commitment to equity. No organization will receive support as the lead for more than one project. Emphasis will be on projects that are collaborative, sustainable, and integrative across the spectrum of health interventions, including social determinants. Funded projects are also intended to show sustainability over time, as well as leveraging existing community resources. For more information and applications, please visit our web site at: http://www.colpachealth.org/about-us/community-wellness-investment-fund.



About Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization

Established in September 2012, Columbia Pacific CCO coordinates health services for more than 23,000 Oregon Health Plan members in Columbia, Clatsop and Tillamook counties. For more information, please visit www.colpachealth.org.



