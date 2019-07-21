Columbia Pacific CCO releases Regional Health Needs Assessment and five-year Regional Health Improvement Plan in partnership with Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook Counties

TILLAMOOK, Ore.—Columbia Pacific CCO and our community partners have worked together to engage in community conversations in 2018 and 2019 about the factors that create health and well-being for all individuals who live in the three counties in the Columbia Pacific CCO service area. Looking at the health indicators for the region combined with a narrative survey of more than 1,200 residents, has informed the new Regional Health Needs Assessment and Health Improvement Plan for the next five years.

“We asked more than 1,200 residents to tell us what they valued as important about their health experiences and well-being,” said Mimi Haley, executive director, Columbia Pacific CCO. “And we partnered with public health departments, hospital clinics, community safety net providers, behavioral health organizations, the education system, and identified the need to support the ongoing efforts to improve supports and access to care, including acknowledging that health happens through the social safety net.”

“The resulting five-year Regional Health Improvement Plan advances health and well-being and will be used during our planning process for the next five years.” Haley continued. “Within the plan, we defined eight priority areas for improving health in the region.”

The eight priority areas include:

Community resilience and trauma informed care

Access to care: primary care

Access to care: behavioral health

Access to care: oral health and dental care

Access to care: social safety net

Chronic disease prevention

Suicide prevention

Housing

In the plan, the objectives and strategies are outlined for each priority area, and are divided into categories based on the following areas of action in which Columbia Pacific CCO and its regional partners will concentrate work to achieve the goals of each priority in the plan.

The categories include:

-Access to care: Impacts the number, availability and quality of health care options and resources

-Data collection and utilizations: Impacts the ability to collect and analyze information about the community as a whole in order to better understand and provide for the community’s needs

-Prevention and policy: Impacts risk factors that influence health by implementing plans for community investment and action

In all, more than 1,900 people contributed the development of this assessment and plan. Numerous organizations and individuals volunteered time and effort to collect and synthesize information. Others provided funding, time and energy to develop frameworks for understanding and addressing the region’s most pressing health issues.

Importantly, many community members shared their personal stories about health and wellness contributing to a rich dataset that informed every aspect of the Regional Health Improvement Plan.

“We acknowledge each of these participants with sincere gratitude and in the spirit of our shared vision for a region where health and well-being abound, for everyone.” Haley finished.

Columbia Pacific CCO and our Regional Advisory Council and Board of Directors would like to acknowledge and thank the following collaborating partners for their participation in the regional health improvement planning process: Clatsop County Public Health, Columbia County Public Health, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Providence Health & Services, and Tillamook County Public Health.

Click here to view the Regional Health Assessment & Regional Health Improvement Plan 2019



About Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization

Established in September 2012, Columbia Pacific CCO coordinates health services for more than 23,000 Oregon Health Plan members in Columbia, Clatsop and Tillamook counties. For more information, please visit www.colpachealth.org.