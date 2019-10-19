Columbia Pacific CCO offers a sneak peek at the future at presentations/listening sessions Oct. 22-24

Astoria, Ore.— Join Columbia Pacific CCO as we look at the great things in store for the next five years of partnership in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties.

We will be sharing information about our clinical and community work in a World-Café style with interactive presentations of focus areas for the next five years. We will also highlight the ways that we plan to improve services and health in the community, as well as how we would like to engage our members, providers and our community at large to improve health and address fairness. And, most importantly, hear from you!

Topics will include how we will improve the health of our communities, how we pay for care, and the ways we are improving communications with clinics, how we coordinate our members’ needs, including behavioral health and how we work with local communities to understand local needs and values.

Who:

Oregon Health Plan members, providers, community members, community-based organizations and local government officials

When – all sessions from 4:30 to 6 pm:

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, Community Action Team, 125 N. 17th Street, St. Helens

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, Providence Seaside Hospital, Education Center A, 725 N. Wahanna Road, Seaside

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, Tillamook County Extension, Room 105, 4506 Third St., Tillamook

The sessions will offer light refreshments and an artist who will visually capture your feedback. The sessions are free and do not require registration. Child care and transportation is available as needed to Oregon Health Plan members — please email: Knopfn@careoregon.org with your requests.

About Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization

Established in September 2012, Columbia Pacific CCO coordinates health services for more than 24,000 Oregon Health Plan members in Columbia, Clatsop and Tillamook counties. For more information, please visit www.colpachealth.org.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

