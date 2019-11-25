Columbia Pacific CCO awards Community Wellness Investment Fund Grant to CASA

The following project has been funded in Tillamook County:

CASA of Lincoln and Tillamook Counties – Ensuring Services to Foster Children/Youth – $20,090*

CASA of Lincoln and Tillamook Counties will model a successful service project that was implemented in another CASA program in Oregon. The focus of the project is to ensure timely assessments, access to appropriate services, tracking of needs and barriers to services, outcome of services and increase academics. CASA would like to hire a service coordinator who will be responsible for case management/tracking of services, requesting records prior to court hearings, ensuring attendance at all relevant community partner and school meetings, tracking progress and identifying barriers to service and gaps in care.

*The service area of CASA of Lincoln and Tillamook Counties is both Lincoln and Tillamook counties. This grant will be restricted for use only in Tillamook County.





Columbia Pacific CCO awards projects within Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties that improve the health of the community, drawing upon best practices and other innovations. The Community Wellness Investment Fund (CWIF) supports innovative, local and sustainable solutions that address health equity and social determinants of health, in one or more of the eight improvement priorities identified in the Regional Health Improvement Plan (RHIP).

“We have awarded some great projects that support efforts focused on improving health and well-being, which are sustainable and aligned with the RHIP.” said Nancy Knopf, community health partnership manager for Columbia Pacific CCO.

“Our updated RHIP advances health and well-being and will be used in our planning process for the next five years. Within the plan, we have identified eight priority areas for improving health in the region.” Knopf continued.

The eight priority areas include:

-Community resilience and trauma informed care

-Access to care: primary care

-Access to care: behavioral health

-Access to care: oral health and dental care

-Access to care: social safety net

-Chronic disease prevention

-Suicide prevention

-Housing



About Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization

Established in September 2012, Columbia Pacific CCO coordinates health services for more than 24,000 Oregon Health Plan members in Columbia, Clatsop and Tillamook counties. For more information, please visit www.colpachealth.org.