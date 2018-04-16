Coastally Crafted Beer + Cheese event draws more than 300 fans, Food Roots receives $2,775 in proceeds

April 16, 2018. Tillamook, OR. The first annual Coastally Crafted: Beer + Cheese event was a resounding success in more ways than a crowd having a good time.

Held at Pelican Brewing on Saturday, April 14th, the event drew more than 300 attendees who enjoyed beer and cheese pairings from Pelican and Tillamook Creamery, Public Coast Brewing and Briar Rose Creamery, Werner Brewing and Nestucca Bay Creamery, and Depoe Bay Brewing and Willamette Valley Cheese.

The event served two other purposes: the launch of the North Coast Food Trail and a fundraiser for Food Roots. One hundred percent of the entry fee proceeds went to Food Roots, adding $2,775 to their organization. Entry fees were $10 per adult, and those 20 and under were given free entry.

Participants of the North Coast Food Trail, which extends from Cannon Beach through Tillamook County to Lincoln City, participated in a farmers market. Vendors included North Fork 53, Nehalem River Ranch, Mark’s Caramels, Sheltered Nook, CS Fishery, Pacific City Fishing, Nehalem Bay Winery, Land Ocean Air, Dancing Mermaids, Food Roots, Mercury Coast, and CK Running (Salmon Run). Eric Sappington provided live music.

For more information on the food trail, visit https://northcoastfoodtrail.com or contact Nan Devlin at nan@tillamookcoast.com