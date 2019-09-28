Coastal Businesses Storming Area Code 97118 – Garibaldi, OR

The Adventures of Paul Hughes
The People’s Coast Annual Summit
What do the alien-obsessed Storm Area 51 event and the People’s Coast
Summit have in common? Enthusiastic people with a common interest coming
together, a desire to learn more, live music, and a break from the mundane.
The Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) can’t promise an
extraterrestrial presence, but it does promise a phenomenal conference
aimed towards small businesses on the Oregon Coast.
The countdown has begun to the annual tourism conference taking place on
October 7th and 8th in Garibaldi, Oregon at the Old Mill Event Center. In
addition to workshops like ‘Grant writing for tourism businesses’, ‘The
Social Media Cheat Sheet’, and ‘Ready, Steady, Go… kits & more’, there will
be a relaxed, fun atmosphere to connect with your fellow coastal
businesses. For those who aren’t familiar with the Garibaldi area, take
this opportunity to enjoy meals from stellar businesses like Portside
Bistro, Buttercup, The Schooner, and Pacific Restaurant.
“We create this annual summit with thoughtful planning about workshops,
inspirational keynote speakers, fun venues, and a relaxed atmosphere.
However, the number one takeaway participants appreciate the most is
connecting with other businesses along the coast. That’s something we can’t
take credit for but are happy to set the stage for.” says Marcus Hinz,
Director of OCVA.
This is a perfect chance to take your team on a road trip to Garibaldi for
a focused time of learning and planning for the next busy season. You can
register online now by simply searching for “The People’s Coast Summit” on
Eventbrite.com. Registration will also be available at the door. Alien
costumes optional.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-peoples-coast-summit-tickets-64207097156?
Last year’s video here: https://vimeo.com/300601974
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer