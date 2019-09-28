Coastal Businesses Storming Area Code 97118 – Garibaldi, OR

The People’s Coast Annual Summit

What do the alien-obsessed Storm Area 51 event and the People’s Coast

Summit have in common? Enthusiastic people with a common interest coming

together, a desire to learn more, live music, and a break from the mundane.

The Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) can’t promise an

extraterrestrial presence, but it does promise a phenomenal conference

aimed towards small businesses on the Oregon Coast.

The countdown has begun to the annual tourism conference taking place on

October 7th and 8th in Garibaldi, Oregon at the Old Mill Event Center. In

addition to workshops like ‘Grant writing for tourism businesses’, ‘The

Social Media Cheat Sheet’, and ‘Ready, Steady, Go… kits & more’, there will

be a relaxed, fun atmosphere to connect with your fellow coastal

businesses. For those who aren’t familiar with the Garibaldi area, take

this opportunity to enjoy meals from stellar businesses like Portside

Bistro, Buttercup, The Schooner, and Pacific Restaurant.

“We create this annual summit with thoughtful planning about workshops,

inspirational keynote speakers, fun venues, and a relaxed atmosphere.

However, the number one takeaway participants appreciate the most is

connecting with other businesses along the coast. That’s something we can’t

take credit for but are happy to set the stage for.” says Marcus Hinz,

Director of OCVA.

This is a perfect chance to take your team on a road trip to Garibaldi for

a focused time of learning and planning for the next busy season. You can

register online now by simply searching for “The People’s Coast Summit” on

Eventbrite.com. Registration will also be available at the door. Alien

costumes optional.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-peoples-coast-summit-tickets-64207097156?

Last year’s video here: https://vimeo.com/300601974



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)