Coast Guard rescues sailor in distress west of Columbia River entrance

WARRENTON, Ore. — The Coast Guard rescued a sailor Saturday evening, March 2nd after his sailing vessel started taking on water 10 miles west of the Columbia River entrance.

A Coast Guard boat crew aboard a 47-foot Motor Life Boat from Station Cape Disappointment helped dewater the vessel and towed it to safety.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received the call for help at 5:03 p.m. via VHF-FM radio channel 16. The sailor reported his boat was taking on water and his bilge pumps weren’t keeping up with the incoming water while he was near buoy 1 on the Columbia River Bar.

The search mission coordinator at Sector Columbia River directed the launch of an aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and the boat crew aboard the 47-foot MLB. The vessel was 10 miles offshore and not at the reported position at 5:45 p.m. when the aircrew arrived on scene. The boat crew arrived 15 minutes later and transferred a dewatering pump onto the sailing vessel. The boat crew resolved the situation and hooked up a tow, while the aircrew returned to base.

The sailing vessel was towed into the Ilwaco Marina and the sailor didn’t need medical attention.