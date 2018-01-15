Coast Guard rescues man stranded by high tide at Hug Point

WARRENTON, Ore. — The Coast Guard rescued a man who was stranded by a high tide at Hug Point near Cannon Beach, Sunday afternoon, January 14.

The man was hoisted to safety by an aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, from Sector Columbia River, and delivered to emergency medical services from Cannon Beach.

Coast Guard watchstanders from Sector Columbia River were transferred a call from Astoria 911 dispatch at 11:52 a.m., after the stranded tourist called 911 with his cellphone. After receiving the report watchstanders diverted an aircrew already in the air.

The aircrew aboard the Jayhawk helicopter arrived on scene at 12:32 p.m., and after hoisting the man to safety landed on a nearby beach and delivered the man to Cannon Beach EMS for further care.

The Coast Guard reminds all residents and visitors to the Pacific Northwest Coast to always be aware of when the tide is expected to change. Knowing this information is the best way to stay out of trouble.

The condition of the man is unknown at this time.