Coast Guard rescues injured surfer near Agate Beach, Ore.

WARRENTON, Ore. — A Coast Guard aircrew rescued an injured surfer who was stranded on rocks near Agate Beach in Newport, Wednesday morning.

The injured surfer was safely hoisted by an aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, from Air Facility Newport, and transferred him to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital located in Newport where he was treated for a head wound and exhaustion.

Lincoln County Dispatch relayed the distress call to watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend at 10:15 a.m. reporting two surfers stranded on rocks. The aircrew arrived on scene at 10:37 a.m., and transferred the patient to the hospital at 10:59 a.m. Personnel from Lincoln County Fire and Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay also responded to the scene.

The surfer reportedly got separated from his surf board and swam to some nearby rocks where he was hit by a wave and struck his head. A fellow surfer assisted him until help arrived.

The sea conditions included 2-foot swells with a water temperature of 50 degrees.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

