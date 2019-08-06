Coast Guard rescues 3 from island in Willapa Bay, WA

SEATTLE — Coast Guard crews rescued three people from an island in Willapa Bay after their canoe capsized due to weather, Monday evening, August 5th.

One of the stranded individuals called 911 to alert authorities to the situation.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River were notified from Pacific County dispatch around 5:30 p.m. that three people needed assistance on Long Island in Willapa Bay after their 17-foot canoe capsized.

The command center diverted an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria that was already in the air for training.

The Jayhawk aircrew arrived on scene at 6 p.m. and deployed the rescue swimmer to assess the condition of the three people. The aircrew hoisted the individuals from the island.

They were transported to awaiting emergency medical service personnel at Ilwaco Airport at 7 p.m. for further assessment.

The current medical condition of the individuals is unknown.

The Coast Guard recommends boaters always check weather forecasts prior to departing on a journey. The smaller size of paddle craft makes them susceptible to wind and waves.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

