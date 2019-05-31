Coast Guard medically evacuates fishing-boat captain suffering heart attack

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 55-year-old man reportedly suffering from a heart attack while captaining a commercial fishing vessel 20-miles west of Tillamook Bay, Thursday.

An aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, hoisted the man and transported him to emergency medical services at Tillamook Airport.

Coast Guard watchstanders at the Sector Columbia River Command Center received a distress call on the VHF-FM Radio Channel 16 at 1:13 p.m., from the vessel Emerald Seas.

The captain of the vessel had reportedly experienced a heart attack before and took nitrol in response to this incident. A CPR-certified crewmember was also aboard with an AED available, in case the captain’s breathing or pulse stopped.

The aircrew immediately launched, as well as a boat crew aboard a 47-foot Motor Life Boat from Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay.

The boat crew arrived on scene at 1:59 p.m., and transferred the ambulatory captain to the MLB, to increase the ease at which he could be hoisted by the aircrew.

The aircrew completed the hoist and arrived at Tillamook Airport at 2:39 p.m.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.