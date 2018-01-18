Coast Guard helo crew hoists 3 men at Ecola State Park Today Jan. 17th



A GoogleMaps photo shows Indian Beach where a Coast Guard aircrew rescued three men after they became stranded by the rising tide at Indian Beach, January 17, 2018.

ASTORIA, Ore. — A Coast Guard aircrew rescued three men after they became stranded by the rising tide at Indian Beach, Wednesday.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Sector Columbia River safely hoisted the men and transported them to Canon Beach Fire Department personnel waiting on shore.

Sector watchstanders received a report from Seaside 911 dispatchers with a request for assistance at 12:20 p.m. after the three men, who were fishing in tide pools, became stranded due to high tide.

There were no reported injuries at the time of the rescue.