Coast Guard Cutter Elm arrives in Astoria for first time

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Elm arrives into the Columbia River enroute to their homeport at Tongue Point in Astoria, Ore. July 15, 2019. The Cutter Elm is replacing the Coast Guard Cutter Fir, both 225-foot Juniper Class seagoing buoy tenders, as part of a Coast Guard wide hull swap.

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Elm, a 225-foot Juniper Class seagoing buoy tender, arrives in Astoria, Ore., for the first time, July 15, 2019. The Cutter Elm’s previous homeport was Atlantic Beach, N.C.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Elm approaches the Astoria-Megler Bridge on the Columbia River in Astoria, Ore., July 15, 2019.



The Elm is coming out of a midlife, dry-dock, major overhaul period at the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Elm is greeted by family and friends at its mooring dock at Tongue Point in Astoria, Ore., July 15, 2019.

The crew of the Elm will service 114 floating aids ranging in size from 13-feet tall and 5-feet wide to 9-feet wide and 35-feet tall and weigh up to 18,000 pounds.

Crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Elm navigate the Columbia River from the cutter’s bridge enroute to their mooring station at Tongue Point in Astoria, Ore., July 15, 2019.

The Elm is operated by the same crew that operated the Coast Guard Cutter Fir, which left Astoria in June 2018.



