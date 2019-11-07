Coast Guard concludes waterways analysis study of Tillamook Bay, hosts public meeting Nov. 14th

GARIBALDI, Ore. — The Coast Guard will be hosting a public meeting to discuss the conclusion of the waterways analysis and management system (WAMS) survey and recent Aids to Navigation changes made to the Tillamook Bay entrance.

The WAMS conclusion meeting is scheduled to take place Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the City Council Chamber in Garibaldi.

The City Council Chamber is located at 107 6th Street, Garibaldi, OR 97118.

For additional information please contact Lt. Chad Coppin at 206-220-7283 or via email at D13-PF-LNM@uscg.mil.