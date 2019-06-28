Coast Guard completes phase II of Astoria-based housing project

ASTORIA, Ore. — The Coast Guard held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for 12 new family-housing units, including two American Disabilities Act compatible homes, and a maintenance building, Thursday, at the newly built residences on Culp Court in Astoria.

The completion of this second build phase brings the total number of units in the Triumph Housing complex to 126 and still provides area for future construction.

The combined cost of phase II and phase I, which was completed in June 2018, is $19.3 million.

Phase I achieved a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design platinum rating level for environmental sustainability and phase II is on track to achieve the same certification.

The newly built homes were designed to ease regular-tenant turnover and are hardened to endure the extreme regional weather. The units improve safety and quality of living, increase utilities performance and longevity, and require reduced long-term maintenance.

“These new homes show just how dedicated we are to being a part of Astoria and the surrounding communities,” said Capt. Gretchen Bailey, deputy commander at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River. “These houses will give our Coast Guard men and women, and their families, a place to call home while serving this community.”





The operations and maintenance building will allow Coast Guard maintenance crews to provide year-round support for the families in the Astoria-based housing complex; as well as six outlying sites in Portland, Oregon, and in Kennewick, Grays Harbor, Bakers Bay, Ilwaco and Bay City, Washington.

The operations and maintenance building is also being considered to be utilized as a Continuity of Operations and Planning (COOP) site, because the location is outside the tsunami inundation zone.

“These homes look great and fit well with the surrounding community,” said Bruce Jones, mayor of the City of Astoria. “Astoria is very pleased to be home to more of our local Coast Guard enlisted men and women. Given concerns about the rising cost of housing in Astoria, the addition of these new residential units has the added benefit of taking a bit of pressure off the local supply/demand curve.”

The current housing market survey analysis stated that in the next 5 years, given the projected growth in the Coast Guard and the North Coast Area, there will be a deficit of more than 80 homes for Coast Guard personnel.