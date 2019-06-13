Coast Guard airlifts stranded hiker at Ecola State Park

ASTORIA, Ore. — The Coast Guard airlifted a hiker stranded on a rock piling at Ecola State Park, Wednesday night, June 12th.

An aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, hoisted the uninjured man and transported him to Air Station Astoria.

Coast Guard watchstanders at the Sector Columbia River Command Center received a dispatch from local authorities at 9:18 p.m., that a hiker had stranded himself on rock pilings and was surrounded by water and oncoming waves.

The aircrew launched from Air Station Astoria at 9:35 p.m. and arrived on scene at 9:52 p.m.

The aircrew successfully completed the hoist and arrived at Air Station Astoria at 10:20 p.m.

The Coast Guard reminds the public to stay alert of their surroundings and pay attention to the tides when venturing out on ocean beaches.

More information on recreational safety can be found on the Coast Guard Mobile Application: https://uscgboating.org/mobile/