CITY OF TILLAMOOK SAYS: PUSH THE CROSSWALK BUTTON TO ACTIVATE

The newly completed US101 at OR6 construction project modified the downtown traffic signals to include push buttons for pedestrians. On Thursday (2/21/19) ODOT adjusted the traffic signals so that the pedestrian push buttons must be pressed to activate the pedestrian signals. Prior to this, many of the crosswalks were in a “recall” mode that would automatically bring up the Walk and Flashing Don’t Walk indications without pressing the buttons. We would like to remind pedestrians to push the crosswalk buttons to activate the pedestrian signal.