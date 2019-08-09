City of Tillamook Road Repair – Third Street Paving Begins Monday August 12th

Starting Monday, August 12th, the City of Tillamook will begin repairing and paving 3rd St from about the railroad tracks to Pine St. All businesses will be open during the work. The work is estimated to take 7-8 working days and there will be flaggers assisting with traffic control.

Remember to slow down in work zones to protect the workers, flaggers, and the traveling public.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer