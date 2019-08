City of Tillamook MOVIE NIGHT in the Park August 23rd

The City of Tillamook, and sponsor companies, are hosting a FREE outdoor movie night!

When: Friday, August, 23 2019 at 8:15 p.m.

Where: Outside at Goodspeed Park

FREE POPCORN AND BEVERAGES! Please bring a chair and any additional non-alcoholic beverages or snacks for your enjoyment!



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)