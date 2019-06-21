City of Manzanita Town Hall Meeting Friday June 21st

Town Hall Meeting Friday June 21st at 4 pm, Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave., Manzanita

Join the Manzanita City Council and the Steele architectural firm to view and discuss preliminary plans for Manzanita’s new administrative offices, police station and emergency hub. Your comments and suggestions will help shape our future vision.

For more information visit: https://ci.manzanita.or.us/project.html