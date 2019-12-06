Christmas Wishes: Local Organizations Brighten Families Holidays – Local Toy Drives, Giving Trees & More

By Laura Swanson

The holidays can be an especially difficult time for struggling families, especially in our rural communities. There are many groups and organizations that step in to “play Santa” for these families and the children.

In North Tillamook County, CHILD (Christ’s Hands In Loving Devotion) based at the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church, the program distributes tags to various businesses that have the children’s wishes on them – Look for tags at the Big Wave Café in Manzanita, Columbia Bank in Manzanita, the Bunkhouse and Bayway in Nehalem, the Rinehart Clinic in Wheeler, Grumpy’s Café and the Crafters Mall in Rockaway Beach and the Parkside Restaurant in Garibaldi. They are trying to collect everything by December 12th so that they can get the gifts to the families. They can always use “stocking stuffers”, things that would be appropriate for different ages of children since they range from 7 months to teens. For information email to nbumcchild@gmail.com.

In Tillamook, the Tillamook Fire station at 2310 4th Street is a drop off location for new, unwrapped toys.

Giving trees are at four locations in south county through a program coordinated by the Nestucca Valley Lions Club, at the Pacific City Branch of Oregon Coast Bank, at the Kiawanda Community Center, Center Market in Cloverdale and the Church of the Nazarene in Hemlock. Each tree has tags with suggested gifts for children, veterans, seniors and the disabled. The gifts need to be to the Lions or the location by December 12th. In addition to gifts, the Lions Club puts together Christmas food baskets as well, anticipating serving over 130 households this year. If you would like to donate a case or more of non-perishable food, leave a voicemail for Teresa Smith at 541-227-9411. Residents who would like to volunteer or who know a family they’d like to see served by the program can also contact Smith. The Lion’s Club will hold community volunteer work days December 14 and December 16-20. Delivery day for the gifts of food, sundries and presents will be on December 21st.

If you know of a family in need anywhere in Tillamook County, please reach out to local resources, such as CARE at 2310 Frist St., Tillamook or 503-842-5261, careinc.org.