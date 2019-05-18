Chamber Orchestra Presents Season Finale Concerts

The North Coast Chamber Orchestra finishes its 2018-19 season with two compelling classical music concerts titled “Music on the Land”. The first concert, June 15th, celebrates the 15th anniversary of Circle Creek Conservation Center in Seaside, and takes place in the big barn at Circle Creek. This event, “Concert in the Barn”, is co-sponsored by the North Coast Chamber Orchestra and the North Coast Land Conservancy. The second concert, June 16th, will be held at the beautiful St. Catherine Episcopal Church in Nehalem.

The pastoral-themed program includes pieces by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Mendelssohn, and Copland, performed in two unique venues that support our connection to the North Coast environment.

The North Coast Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Conductor Cory Pederson, is an all-volunteer ensemble of North Coast musicians dedicated to providing local audiences with the opportunity to hear live classical music.

Concert schedule:

Concert in the Barn: Saturday, June 15, 2 pm

Circle Creek Conservation Center, at the end of Rippet Rd. in Seaside.

Tickets are $15, available on the NCLC website: nclctrust.org

(remaining tickets will be sold at the door) Children under 12 are free.

Concert at St. Catherine Church: Sunday, June 16, 3 pm

St. Catherine of Alexandria Episcopal Church, 36335 N. Hwy 101, Nehalem

Tickets at the door: $10 Adults, $5 Students, children under 12 free with adult

There will also be an “open rehearsal” Tuesday June 11, 7 pm at the Cannon Beach Community Church (132 E. Washington, Cannon Beach) with no admission charge.

The North Coast Chamber Orchestra (the current performing ensemble of the North Oregon Coast Symphony organization) is actively seeking string players (violin, viola, cello, bass) as well as brass, woodwind, and percussion players. We invite those who are interested in participating to contact the Conductor, Cory Pederson, at 503-836-2198 or nocscory@gmail.com.

Photo caption: North Coast Chamber Orchestra

Photo credit: Neal Wallace