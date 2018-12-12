CHAKRA SYSTEM Series #6: Speak the Truth with Balanced Throat Chakra

By Christy Stumpf, Reiki Master, Certified Crystal & Sound Healing Practitioner, Cosmic Healing NW

We are energy moving. Chakras are energy centers located within our body structure that receive and transmit energy between us and the universe that surrounds us. Our Fifth, or Throat Chakra, is the next up on the spinal column. It is located at the throat near the thyroid gland, and it is also related to the parathyroid glands. It is the chakra of communication, expression, and judgement. It is directly related to our self-expression, our will-power, and our ability to make decisions. It holds our self-knowledge and truth, and our attitudes. It is associated with the sense of hearing. The element associated with this chakra is ether. A healthy throat chakra will let you express your feelings, thoughts, and inner knowledge freely and without fear, while revealing your weaknesses as well as showing your strengths. When faced with difficulties and challenges, you can remain true to yourself, and say no, when you need to. It is where we take in the energy needed express our true selves without fear of judgement. An imbalance in the chakra can mean no energy, too little energy, or too much energy is flowing into and out this energy center. This can happen for several reasons such as stress, unhealthy eating and exercise habits, or illness. But the most common reason I see in my practice is emotional and spiritual imbalance, we tend to not allow ourselves to freely express our feelings. As a society, we generally like to stuff down that which we don’t want to deal with and pretend we are ok. Instead of standing up for ourselves, saying what we need, or speaking from authenticity, we say or do what we think is expected of us. The energy of these practices can cause imbalance. An imbalance can lead to issues in self-expression, learning disabilities, habitual lying, fear, and uncertainty. Emotionally, an imbalance gives us a need to criticize, issues of addiction, and a general lack of authority, as well as being quiet, shy and withdrawn. Physically, an imbalance in this chakra, can lead to weight issues, sore throats, ear infections, communication issues, chronic colds, thyroid and thymus issues, teeth grinding, as well as chronic fatigue and depression. We must begin to look at ourselves as the unique individuals we are and begin to express ourselves from this divinity. No one on this earth can say, or do, or be who we are, so why try to be someone we are not? Speak your truth, express yourself, as only you can.

There are many ways to help balance and correct the energy in your throat chakra. Like us, all things in the universe have energy, or frequency, and have characteristics that when placed in our energy field, can help balance our chakras. The color associated with this chakra is light blue, or turquoise. The light and clear shade of blue creates calmness and expanse and opens you to inspiration. Wearing or looking at these colors can be helpful to realign your throat chakra. Sound healing in the form of peaceful music with echo effects is helpful. Gemstones like Turquoise, Chalcedony, Sodalite, Aquamarine, and Sapphire, when worn on or around your body will help balance and align your throat chakra through the energetic properties each possesses. Foods that help to fuel the throat chakra are tart and tangy fruits like lemons, limes, grapefruit and kiwi, as well as tree growing fruits like apples, pears, plums, peaches, etc. Spices like salt and lemongrass as well as liquids like water, fruit juice and herbal teas, are all good ways to nourish your throat chakra. Fragrances like sage, lavender, and hyacinth can be calming to the throat chakra while eucalyptus, patchouli and musk can be stimulating. Expressing our thoughts and emotions will begin to unblock the stagnant energy that occurs when we block ourselves from feelings, we can do this through art, music, writing, or dance. Speaking out loud, to ourselves, or others, creates a vibration that resonates through our bodies and heals.

Hearing is the sense we associate with the throat chakra. For this reason, music and guided meditation are very powerful tools to help heal this energy center. There are many types to choose from and are readily available from many sources. Singing and chanting are even better ways to "open up" and heal your throat chakra. A powerful mantra to chant is "I am free to Express". Try to give yourself at least 10 minutes a day to create sound. You can do this through humming, singing, playing an instrument or random sounds. Observe the vibration and resonance of your body, or instrument. Observe the difference in quality and creativity in sound between the first minute and the last minute. An exercise that may help is as follows. Begin by sitting comfortably. Then begin to widen your mouth and open the throat, as if an orange has been placed deep in the throat. Begin to produce a full- throat breathed "HA". This should feel like a deep cleansing action, like a gargle of sorts. Intensify this sound by supporting it with deep abdominal contractions. Duration is not as important as the vibration of the sound you create. The vibration will clear any blocked energy and tone your throat chakra to begin to work properly. Try it out, but tell your family what you are doing first, so as not to scare them. HA! Next up is the Third Eye Chakra.