CHAKRA SYSTEM Series #5: The Heart Chakra Central, All About Love

By Christy Stumpf, Reiki Master, Certified Crystal & Sound Healing Practitioner, Cosmic Healing NW

We are energy, as proven by quantum physics. Chakras are energy centers located within our body structure that receive and transmit energy between us and the universe that surrounds us. Our Fourth, or Heart chakra, is the next up on the spinal column. It is located at the heart in the middle of the chest. It is the central chakra and is a meeting place for the energies that feed down into it from the upper chakras and the energies that feed up into it from the lower chakras. It is physically related to your Thymus Gland and is associated with the sense of touch. It is the center of unconditional love, tolerance, empathy, forgiveness, and compassion. It is also associated with the element of air. When a healthy heart chakra is balanced we are at peace with others and our environment. We radiate love, through natural warmth, sincerity and happiness. We are hopeful, inspired, and generous. This opens the hearts of those around you and inspires confidence and creates joy.

Imbalances in our heart chakra can have both physical and emotional symptoms. By imbalance, I mean, the chakra is taking in too little, too much, or no energy at all. These imbalances an happen because of stress, unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise, and illness. Imbalances in this chakra can affect us emotionally as a lack of self-discipline, difficulty in relationships, and wanting to depend on others for our happiness. It may be hard to forgive, or to have empathy. It could also lead to feelings of despair, hate, envy, fear, jealousy, and anger. Grief is an emotion that we store in our lungs, so that is why we often feel sadness as a pain in our chest. Physically, an imbalance can affect our heart, lungs, circulatory system, shoulders, and upper back, as well as our immune system. It can lead to asthma, allergies, and circulation issues. Love is an emotion that is felt in the heart chakra. Emotions are energies. The frequency (or vibration) of love is a frequency of deep healing. This has proven to be true in many ways. For example, spending time with those you love, like a family member, friend, or your pet has been shown to reduce depression, anxiety, and help the brain function better. It is so important to be in a space of love as often as possible, for the health of yourself as well as those around you.



There are ways to help correct and balance an unhealthy heart chakra. Like us, all things in the universe have energy, or frequency, and have characteristics that when placed in our energy field, can help balance our chakras. The primary color associated with this chakra is green, and the secondary color is pink. Wearing clothes in these colors can help to revitalize and balance your heart chakra. Using the technique of breathing in and visualizing feeding these colors to your heart chakra is a great way to use color therapy, and it also incorporates the element of air, which will amplify healing. Gemstone therapy is also very helpful. Place Rose Quartz, Rhodonite, and Rhodochrosite, as well as Emerald, Green Calcite, and Jade on or around your body to help the properties of these crystals be absorbed, specifically on your heart chakra is most beneficial. Foods that help fuel out heart chakra are leafy greens and vegetables like broccoli, celery, and squash. Herbal and green tea, as well as spices like basil, sage, thyme and parsley are also very helpful. Aromatherapy using the oils of chamomile, lavender, sandalwood and rose help quiet the heart chakra, while pine or wild orange can stimulate. Touch is an important part of healing this chakra, so practices like massage and Reiki are heart healing. Using the mantra,” I am Love”, is another great way to send healing energy into your heart chakra. Repeat these words out loud several times a day, and the vibrational energy of your voice will send energy into your heart.



A proven way to help heal your heart chakra is to practice Gratitude and/or Forgiveness. Express your gratitude to someone once a day for a week. Think of those whom you cherish in your life, and verbally express to them why you appreciate them. Or alternately, keep a gratitude journal. Everyday, take time to write what you are grateful for that day. Spending time in the energy of gratitude has been shown to help rewire the brain and open the heart, letting healing energy in. Forgiveness is another great practice to help heal your heart chakra. Forgive someone once a day for a week. It may be someone from your past or someone whom you thought acted in an inconsiderate way in your day. You may communicate your forgiveness to the person or out loud to yourself. Speaking the words out loud will allow the energy to vibrate through your body and have a bigger impact. Observe how you feel during the process. Observe how you feel immediately after. Observe how you feel about the exercise the next day. Love to you! Up next is the Throat Chakra! Stay tuned.