CHAKRA SYSTEM Series #3: Finding Balance for the Sacral Chakra

By Christy Stumpf, Reiki Master, Certified Crystal & Sound Healing Practitioner, Cosmic Healing NW

Chakras are energy centers located within our body structure that receive and transmit energy between us and the universe that surrounds us.

The Second Chakra, or Sacral Chakra, is the next energy center up the spinal column in the 7-chakra system. It is located just below the navel. It is directly related to the emotional aspect of being human. It is the emotional vehicle through which we have our emotional life and feelings, especially the feelings of letting go/release. It has been called your center of creativity, self-esteem, sexuality, pleasure and frustration. It is where we “feel” into our lives. It is physically related to your adrenal glands, which regulate your immune system and metabolism, and lymphatic system. It is related to our sense of hearing, and is associated with the element of water, the source of all biological life. A healthy functioning sacral chakra will have us in the natural flow of life and feelings. We are open to others. We feel the flow of creative life force through our body, mind, and soul. Imbalances in our chakras can lead to physical, emotional, and spiritual issues. By imbalance, I mean the chakra is taking in too little, too much or no energy from the environment at all — your energy is not in flow with universal energy. An imbalance in this chakra can lead to kidney problems, painful menstrual cycles, lower back pain, skin issues, bladder infections or impotence and fertility issues. Emotionally, an imbalance can contribute to feeling apathetic or alternately, feeling nervous, to eating disorders, addictions, depression, and intimacy issues. Our interpersonal relationships are deeply influenced by the functions of this chakra.

There are several ways to help correct an imbalance in the sacral chakra. Orange, amber and gold are the colors associated with this chakra. Orange acts at a frequency that helps supply us with a stimulating and renewing energy that frees us from rigid patterns. It encourages self-esteem and increases joy obtained through sexual pleasure. Orange is said to be the inner color of water- which is the element associated with this chakra. Wearing clothes with these colors can help to balance and support this chakra. Gemstones like Amber, Jasper, Carnelian and Moonstone can be beneficial to this chakra. Just wear or carry them with you. As hearing is the sense associated with this chakra, sound healing can be very helpful to balance and correct imbalances in the sacral chakra, especially music. Eating foods like melons, mangoes, oranges and other tropical fruits may help fuel your sacral chakra, along with honey and nuts and seeds like walnuts and sunflower seeds, along with spices like cinnamon, vanilla and paprika.

A great and easy way to help balance your sacral chakra is to find 15-30 minutes alone. Put on some flowing, energetic music.

Then DANCE like no one is watching. Release and let go all that does not serve you. Imagine the heavy energy of your feelings being slowly absorbed into a ball of energy deep in your sacral chakra, your lower abdomen. Then, when all those feelings have been gathered into that pulsating glowing orange ball, imagine it flowing freely out of your body, down through your legs, through the bottoms of your feet, and deep into the ground, being transmuted into the energy of joy. As your body moves to the music, to the vibration, just release. Dance your heart out, let go of all the feelings of the day, the stresses, the hurts. When you are done. Look into a mirror and congratulate yourself for taking the time to work on healing your sacral chakra. Blessings! Next up is the Solar Plexus Chakra, stay tuned. For more information please go to cosmichealingnw.com or schedule an appointment at 503-800-1092.