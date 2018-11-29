CHAKRA SYSTEM Series #2: Cheers to the Root Chakra!

By Christy Stumpf, Reiki Master, Certified Crystal & Sound Healing Practitioner, Cosmic Healing NW

Chakras are energy centers located within our body structure that receive and transmit energy between us and the universe that surrounds us, like a satellite. The root chakra is probably the most important of all the chakras. It is the foundation of all the energetic bodies. Like the roots of a tree or a foundation of a building, if your base structure is not strong and working correctly, it will not hold up well, and will fail. When the root chakra is blocked or unbalanced, the rest of the chakra system is naturally affected.



Our Root Chakra is located at the base of the spine. It is the energy center associated with physical functioning and physical sensation. It is physically related to your Genital Glands and your sense of smell. It controls your physical vitality, flight or fright response, and the emotions of desire, anger, greed, or jealousy. A healthy functioning root chakra takes in and releases energy in a balanced way. It helps us to feel grounded, safe, and have a sense of belonging in our bodies. We feel like our physical needs are being met. The element associated with this chakra is earth. An imbalance means too little energy, too much energy, or no energy at all is moving through the chakra, usually caused by stress, poor diet, lack of exercise, illness etc. An imbalance in this chakra can have a negative influence on physical health. This can occur in such places as your feet, legs, bones, adrenal glands, colon, kidneys, and spinal column. It is also related to the bladder, circulation, blood and cell generation and repair, as well as the nervous system and intestines. Some common ailments like constipation and knee problems are directly associated with this chakra. Emotionally, an imbalance could signify a loss of interest in the real world, obsessions, or addictions. It could mean financial lack, feeling disconnected, fearing change, and wanting to excessively eat or spend money. Basically, when your root chakra is functioning properly, you are more likely to bend and sway with the highs and lows of the day, to go with the flow. But, if your root chakra is not balanced and grounded, you may live in the world of reaction, and may tend to become overwhelmed and break with normal stresses of life.

There are many ways to help balance and correct the energy in your root chakra. Like us, all things in the universe have energy, or frequency, and have characteristics that when placed in our energy field, can help balance our chakras. Red, brown, and black are the colors associated with the root chakra. Wear these colors to help balance and support your root. Obsidian, Hematite and Black Tourmaline, as well as Red Jasper, Garnet or Smoky Quartz can be used to help realign your root energy. This can be done by simply placing these stones on your root energy center for 20-30 minutes during meditation.



As the root chakra is the center of our physicality, any type of movement or exercise can be good for nourishing it, like yoga or dance. Even eating certain types of foods can create the energy needed to support our root. Examples are root vegetables, apples, watermelon, protein rich foods like meat and tofu, and spices like horseradish and cayenne. Since smell is the sense associated with this chakra, aromatherapy can be very helpful. Some scents that are good for root grounding are cedar, patchouli, or lavender.



Grounding is a practice that helps keep your root healthy. To ground is to connect yourself to Gaia, or Mother Earth, the earth element. This can be easily done by spending time walking in nature, standing barefoot in the grass, feeling the wind on your skin, enjoying a guided meditation, or listening to music. My favorite grounding exercise is to stand with my back to a tall, vital tree. Taking 5 slow deep breaths in, I visualize white light energy coming through the top of the head (crown) and slowly moving down the spinal column, through the legs and bottoms of the feet, and rooting down, deep within the earth. Then I take 5 more slow deep breaths while visualizing healing earth energy coming up through the ground, through the feet, into the legs and up the spinal column, through the top of the head, and into the ether. And then again, 5 deep breaths, while visualizing white light energy slowly making its way through the top of the head and back down the spinal column though the legs and the bottoms of the feet and rooting deep, deep into the earth. Try it! You may be surprised how much better and safer you feel in your body.

Up next is the Sacral Chakra, stay tuned!