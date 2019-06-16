Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting Awarded to the Tillamook County’s Treasurers Office

(Chicago, IL) – The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to Tillamook County by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR). The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

An Award of Financial Reporting Achievement has been awarded to Tillamook County’s Treasurer’s office, which is primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning CAFR.

The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to tmeet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR. Here is a link to Tillamook County Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for 2017-18link to Tillamook County Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for 2017-18link to Tillamook County Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for 2017-18

Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of over 20,000 appointed and elected local, state and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides top quality publications, training programs, services and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management. The association is headquartered in Chicago, IL with offices in Washington, DC.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

