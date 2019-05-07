CELEBRATION FOR MOTHER’S DAY

Breakfast for those raising a child with a disability and/or special health needs in Tillamook County

SPEND THE MORNING WITH MOMS AND FRIENDS WHO SHARE YOUR JOURNEY

May 9, 2019

9 am-11 am

Offshore Grill 122 N Hwy 101, Rockaway Beach

This is a free event

REGISTER HERE or at factoregon.org

Registration is required. You may bring one friend. SPACE IS LIMITED. Please give notification of cancellation early so your seat may be enjoyed by someone else. Questions? Email registration@factoregon.org or call (503)786-6082