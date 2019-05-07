The Adventures of Paul Hughes
CELEBRATION FOR MOTHER’S DAY
Breakfast for those raising a child with a disability and/or special health needs in Tillamook County
SPEND THE MORNING WITH MOMS AND FRIENDS WHO SHARE YOUR JOURNEY
May 9, 2019
9 am-11 am
Offshore Grill 122 N Hwy 101, Rockaway Beach
This is a free event
REGISTER HERE or at factoregon.org
Registration is required. You may bring one friend. SPACE IS LIMITED. Please give notification of cancellation early so your seat may be enjoyed by someone else. Questions? Email registration@factoregon.org or call (503)786-6082
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer