Celebrating Tillamook Chamber Award Nominees Part Two

By Justin Aufdermauer, Executive Director

Are you following the Chamber of Commerce on Facebook? If not, you should be! We’ve been announcing our nominees for the Business Awards and it’s been fun to see our local businesses and citizens post their own announcements and share their excitement over being nominated.

Here is a sneak peek into the Development Project and Citizen nominations. Overall the list of nominees is stacked with amazing candidates and I have no idea how the selection committee is going to choose the award winners!

In the category of Development Project of the Year

Five Rivers Coffee Roasters: Our local coffee roaster has always been a source of pride for the community, and their recent remodel of both the interior and the exterior elevates that sense of pride. Travelers on Hwy 101 or visiting the Cheese Factory will be more compelled to try another Tillamook County product, thanks to the impressive industrial farmhouse remodel, and locals have a place to go that is inviting, friendly and appealing.

Partners for Rural Innovation Center: It’s hard to believe that it was only a year ago that we didn’t have the Partners for Rural Innovation Center. This building is home to OSU Extension and Open Campus, the Small Business Development Center, Visit Tillamook Coast and the Economic Development Council of Tillamook County. It’s a community resource for the small business owner, farmer, and agriculture student and provides an opportunity for these organizations to share ideas and grow together at the benefit of our entire community.

The Headlands Coastal Lodge: This newest Pacific City resort isn’t your typical vacation. With “adventure experts” instead of concierges, and a high-end restaurant that only serves the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients, The Headlands Coastal Lodge aims to attract visitors to our county and then send them out to explore and experience everything we have to offer – from amazing hikes, to great restaurants, local fishing guides and much more.

Netarts Surf Inn: Sky Veek and Nick Peterson took on this dramatic remodel that successfully turned a roadside eyesore into a hip motel that reflects the energy and personality of Netarts. The Netarts Surf Inn helps bring money into our county, and has increased property values in the connecting neighborhoods – not to mention it has helped spur the ongoing revitalization of this little coastal village.

De Garde Brewery: In the course of a few short months, De Garde Brewery transformed an empty building on Second Street into a stunning tasting room and attraction that brings people into our downtown for a taste of their world-famous sour beer. Their investment into downtown Tillamook is helping revitalize Second Street and the surrounding businesses by drawing people off of Hwy 101.

In the category of Citizen of the Year

Derrick Josi: Through his Facebook page Tillamook Dairy Farmer, Derrick Josi is shedding a positive light on the practices of dairy farming. With more than 13,000 followers, he is creating a daily conversation about how our dairy farmers treat their animals and why they are passionate about their work, and casting a regional spotlight on our agriculture community.

Randy Schild: Randy has been the Tillamook School District Superintendent for 16 years, but his involvement in our community spans his entire life. He’s been a student, teacher, administrator and coach. He is both the voice of Tillamook sports and an educational leader at the state level, and has put Tillamook on the map with his leadership and educational programs.

Kaylan Sisco: During his time as CEO of the Tillamook Family YMCA, Kaylan has become a friendly and irreplaceable member of our community. He is an avid volunteer and community supporter and has worked diligently to improve the experience of the YMCA for members and guests. In his role as CEO, the Y has made amazing strides towards financial stability and Kaylan is dedicated to continuing that work.

Chief Terry Wright: As our Chief of Police, Terry Wright helps keep our community safe. Yet his compassionate heart shines through his work as he takes time to take care of people – particularly children. Every year Chief Wright participates in Shop with a Cop and the Tillamook PD Cadet Program to help facilitate positive experiences between children and police officers.

Melissa Carlson-Swanson: Melissa is another one of those people continually working to ensure that our community is taken care of; from her work with the Food Bank, to her efforts on the local Housing Task Force, Melissa is a voice of reason and compassion who is eager to fix problems. She volunteers her time with Food Roots, the United Way, the Tillamook Farmers Market, and at nearly every community event.

Wally & Diane Nelson: Wally and Diane Nelson have been bettering our community one step at a time – from impacting students at Nestucca Valley School District through teaching, to coaching ballroom dancing lessons, to offering their time, talent and support to TAPA’s productions… Wally and Diane don’t know the meaning of holding still. It’s safe to say that TAPA and hundreds of Nestucca students – as well as most of our community –

wouldn’t be the same without the Nelsons.

Raymond Block – Leaven No Trace: Driven only by donations, Raymond Block has been single-handedly cleaning up the Oregon Coast, one trash bag at a time. You’ve probably seen his efforts along Hwy 101 between Tillamook and Rockaway Beach, and he has removed hundreds of pounds of trash from our environment and helped raise awareness regarding littering and environmental issues.

Sue Cudd: As the owner of Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery, Sue’s work in mentoring the next generation of shellfish farmers and scientists speaks for itself. Sue is also an active Rotarian, and advocates for the aid efforts being made in impoverished Guatemalan countries. She has hosted more than 30 foreign exchange students and through her leadership role has helped foreign exchange students receive scholarship money – which in turn helps connect our community to hundreds of countries and cultures around the world.

We hope you can join us at the annual Chamber Banquet, where all the nominees will be honored and the winners will be announced. For more information, email us at info@tillamookchamber.org.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

